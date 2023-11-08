West Shore Bank Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:WSSH)

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSSH opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. West Shore Bank has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

