West Shore Bank Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:WSSH)

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.
West Shore Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WSSH opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. West Shore Bank has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.
West Shore Bank Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than West Shore Bank
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.