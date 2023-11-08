WestRock (WRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

WestRock has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

