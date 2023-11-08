WestRock (WRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
WestRock has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.
WestRock Price Performance
Shares of WestRock stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.
