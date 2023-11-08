Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 879 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $142.85. The company had a trading volume of 244,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $252.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

