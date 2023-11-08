Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 114,368 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE LYV opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
