Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 114,368 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LYV opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.