Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $974.99. 11,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $926.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $931.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $979.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,408 shares of company stock worth $20,177,502. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.