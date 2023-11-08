Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 548,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,639,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

