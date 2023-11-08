Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,731 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA QAI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. 44,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,869. The company has a market cap of $632.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.