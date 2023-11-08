Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.67. The company had a trading volume of 201,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,068. The company has a market capitalization of $305.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.21 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.45.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

