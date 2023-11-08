Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, reaching $603.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,282. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $571.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.47. The firm has a market cap of $573.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,916 shares of company stock worth $20,972,040,272 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

