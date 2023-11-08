Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $49,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average is $192.73.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
