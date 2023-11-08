Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 428,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.3% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $3,666,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $228,821,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $4,498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $228,821,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $7,655,675. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

