Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $6.37 on Wednesday, hitting $591.57. 636,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.78. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.35 and a 12-month high of $595.66. The stock has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

