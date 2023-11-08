Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.78. 478,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,189. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.45 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.36 and a 200 day moving average of $180.27.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

