Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,592,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

