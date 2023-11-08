Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 5,595 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $212.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.66.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,046,169. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

