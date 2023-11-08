Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 6,042 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.65. 1,493,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,900,521. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

