Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 748 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 31.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $208,638,072 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $390.60 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $315.15 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

View Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.