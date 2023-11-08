Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $25.30 on Wednesday, hitting $3,037.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,928. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,007.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,869.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,830.07 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 826.03% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 146.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

