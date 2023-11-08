Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.