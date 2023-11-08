William Blair Comments on TransMedics Group, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for TransMedics Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 51.2 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,966. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Weill bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $180,136.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock worth $963,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 281.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 843,434 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after buying an additional 400,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after buying an additional 363,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after buying an additional 346,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

