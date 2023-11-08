WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 980,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 293,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 44.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth $206,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

