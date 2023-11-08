WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.41. Approximately 22,581 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $234.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDWM. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 263,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 2,588.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 156,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

