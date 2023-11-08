WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.41. Approximately 22,581 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.54.
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $234.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund
The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.