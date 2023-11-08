WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.27 and last traded at $43.36. 34,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.62.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78.
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.
