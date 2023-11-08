WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHYGet Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.27 and last traded at $43.36. 34,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

