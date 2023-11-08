WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.27 and last traded at $43.36. 34,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

