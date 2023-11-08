Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 131,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

RCAC opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.