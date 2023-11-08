Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 15,780 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth $220,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,613 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $132,163.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,904,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,658,891.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 122,042 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,605 over the last 90 days.

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

