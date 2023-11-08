Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $156.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $110.02 and a one year high of $171.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.