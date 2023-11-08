Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,094,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,550,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,377,000.

Get Oak Woods Acquisition alerts:

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

OAKUU opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Oak Woods Acquisition Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.