Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,642 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 691,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 103,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 544.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 102,666 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

LGI stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

