Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 161.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,894 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWG. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BWG opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

