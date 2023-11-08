Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the second quarter worth $102,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter valued at about $6,147,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter valued at about $512,000.

NASDAQ ALCYU opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

