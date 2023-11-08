Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,525 Shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLAC. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,636,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,142,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLAC stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $10.70.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

