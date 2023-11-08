Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.55% of Global System Dynamics worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSD. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global System Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Global System Dynamics alerts:

Global System Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GSD opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Global System Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Global System Dynamics Company Profile

Global System Dynamics, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and national security sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global System Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global System Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.