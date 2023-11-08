Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 16,832 Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

KCGI stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

