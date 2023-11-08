Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,545 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQT opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

