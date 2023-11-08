Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 217.9% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 272,044 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Price Performance

LOCC stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

