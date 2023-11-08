Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in HEICO by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average is $167.62. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $182.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

