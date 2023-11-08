Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 385,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 503,688 shares.The stock last traded at $21.96 and had previously closed at $22.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Further Reading

