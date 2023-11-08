X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading Down 0.1%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.36. 11,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 20,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 335,514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.
X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Company Profile
The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.
