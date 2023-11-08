Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $53,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 345,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

