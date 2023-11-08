Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Wedbush

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 112.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on XNCR. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Xencor Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 82,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,913. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 112.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xencor by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Xencor by 57.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Xencor by 48.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

