Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 53.28% and a negative return on equity of 191.02%. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $258.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.03. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80.
A number of analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
