XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.26

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.26 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 56658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get XPEL alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPEL

XPEL Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.55.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at XPEL

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,419,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,419,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $48,270.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,562 shares of company stock worth $4,168,140 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.