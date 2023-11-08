Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 3.9 %

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $750.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 23,150 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $497,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,828.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,340 shares of company stock worth $1,332,722. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.