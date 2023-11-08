YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. On average, analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anónima to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 525.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3,919.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.
