Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $721.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,575 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 113.1% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,789,000 after buying an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,452,000 after buying an additional 533,337 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.