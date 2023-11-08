Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 110.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Get Our Latest Report on ZBH

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.