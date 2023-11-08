Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY23 guidance to $7.47 to $7.57 EPS.

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

