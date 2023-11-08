Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.47 to $7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.50. The company issued revenue guidance of +6 to +6.5% from +6.5 to +7% yr/yr or $7.356 billion t, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average is $126.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 239.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

