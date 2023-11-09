1,138 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $196.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.10 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

