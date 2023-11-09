11,436 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after acquiring an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,219 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 298,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,715,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

